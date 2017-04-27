Boomer & Carton: With Jerry’s Update, Comes Conflict

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
In addition to delivering his carefully crafted, informative, and entertaining update on Thursday morning, Jerry Recco also found himself in a somewhat heated exchange with Craig.
They battled over the perception of the Mets. All in a day’s work, we suppose.
In addition to discussing the Amazins’ awful stretch of nine losses in their last 10 games, the “maven” also had some happy news to report. The Yankees opened their abbreviated series in Boston with a solid win, thanks to youngsters Luis Severino and Aaron Judge.