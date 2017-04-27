City Council Considers Major New Crackdowns On Smoking In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Earlier this month, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new push to cut down on smoking and vaping – including new taxes and license requirements.

But as WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, the City Council is considering going well beyond that.

One bill would ban smoking in common areas of all apartment buildings. Health Commissioner Mary Bassett had no objection to that, but she did take issue with another bill that would outlaw smoking in public housing apartments, or any others that receive city funding.

“We don’t believe that it’s fair for New York City to ban smoking only in subsidized housing for low-income New Yorkers,” she said.

Bassett argued that another bill would at least force landlords to disclose smoking policies.

City Councilman Donovan Richards Jr. (D-31st) fired back that poorer New Yorkers “don’t have a choice of choosing between a luxury building and a low-income building.”

“I look forward to continuing the conversation,” Bassett said.

Another bill would ban smoking or vaping in cars with a child under the age of 8. Bassett said she is not sure how that would be enforced, “or if the age limit is appropriate to ensure public health benefits.”