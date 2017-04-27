Didi Gregorius Expected To Rejoin Yankees Friday

April 27, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Didi Gregorius, injuryreport, New York Yankees, Sweeny Murti

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Yankees’ wait for Didi Gregorius appears to be nearing the end.

The shortstop, who suffered a shoulder injury in the World Baseball Classic last month, is playing in a simulated game Thursday at the team’s facility in Tampa, Florida, and, if all goes well, is expected to rejoin the Yankees on Friday in Baltimore, WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reported.

Gregorius began to complain of shoulder pain while playing for the Netherlands in a WBC exhibition. He was diagnosed with a strained right, throwing shoulder and was ordered not to participate in any baseball activities for at least two weeks.

Gregorius enjoyed a breakout season in 2016, batting .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs.

Didi Gregorius homers against Red Sox

The Yankees’ Didi Gregorius follows through on a sixth-inning home run against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 27, 2016. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Ronald Torreyes has been filling in for Gregorius. Torreyes is hitting .290 with one home run and 13 RBIs.

The Yankees, who play at Boston on Thursday night, are off to a surprising 12-7 start and trail the Orioles by 1½ games for the American League East lead.

