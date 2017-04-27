Funeral To Be Held For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Funeral services will be held Thursday for FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who died on the job last week in Queens after falling five stories from an apartment building.

After two days of visitation, Tolley’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours on Central Avenue in Bethpage.

There has been an outpouring of grief for the 42-year-old firefighter who gave his life. The 14-year veteran is being remember as a father, a husband, a volunteer and a talented drummer in a heavy metal band.

“Ever since he was a toddler, there was two things he started wearing. Heavy metal t-shirts and drumsticks and fire hats,” one mourner said at his wake Wednesday. “Ever since he was old enough to walk. How many people do you know actually fulfill those dreams to the highest extent?”

Tolley, a member of Ladder 135 Engine 286, was killed while responding to a fire at a single unit apartment on Putnam Avenue last week, falling five stories from a ladder bucket when something went wrong.

His last errand before his death was for his little girl, Bella. Proud and excited, he stopped in a bakery next to Glendale firehouse.

“He was here looking for something for a communion and we showed him cupcakes that were shaped into a cross,” said baker Sue Shiwdin.

During a ceremony Monday, Tolley’s wife Marie thanked the FDNY for their support.

“Bella and I and our entire family are trying to get through this together, but we just want to say thank from the bottom of our hearts,” she said.

In his 42 years, Tolley gave selflessly until the end. As an organ donor, he is still helping others.