Chase Bank In Greenwich, Connecticut Robbed Twice In Just 2 Days

April 27, 2017 10:14 AM
GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Connecticut are looking for a man wanted in connection with three armed robberies in three days.

The suspect held up the same Chase Bank on Route One in Riverside Tuesday morning and then again on Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m., police said.

He’s also suspected of robbing a gas station in Cos Cob on Monday.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in the hopes that somebody recognizes him and contacts the authorities.

“Each time you commit a crime, you leave more evidence and the investigators are working several leads,” Greenwich Police Captain Craig Grey said. “If anyone did see anything please reach out to our tip line.”

Residents are stunned.

“Unimaginable that you’d go back to the same exact spot that you went and robbed the bank the day before and get away with it,” resident Carl Fisher said.

Police did not disclose how much money was stolen.

