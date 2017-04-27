Ground Broken For Jackie Robinson Museum Following 10-Year Wait

Rachel Robinson, the wife of the trailblazing Hall of Famer, attended Thursday’s ceremony in the SoHo section of Manhattan along with her daughter, Sharon, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Robinson’s daughter Sharon said the museum means a lot to her family.
“We’re excited, you know it’s my mom’s 95th birthday so I keep saying it’s like a birthday present to her, and this is the last big piece of the legacy that she wanted to make sure happened,” she told 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon.
About $23.5 million has been raised to build the museum, now scheduled to open in spring 2019. The Jackie Robinson Foundation hopes to raise a total of $42 million — matching Robinson’s uniform number — to fund an endowment that will pay for the museum’s operations.
Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He died in 1972.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)