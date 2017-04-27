SOON: Funeral Service For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Joakim Noah Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out 5-6 Months

April 27, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: injuryreport, Joakim Noah, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Knicks center Joakim Noah underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday to repair his rotator cuff, the team announced Thursday.

The team did not provide a timetable for his return, but the rehab process is expected to take five to six months. Noah is in jeopardy of missing the start of training camp in late September.

The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hosptial for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

It was Noah’s third surgery in 15 months. While playing for the Bulls in January 2016, he had his dislocated left shoulder repaired. And in February of this year he underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove “a loose particle” in his left knee.

Signed to a four-year, $72 million contract last summer, the former All-Star had a disastrous first season with the Knicks. Slowed by injuries, Noah played in just 46 games and averaged 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds.

The 32-year-old was then suspended 20 games for using a banned supplement. The ban will stretch through the first 12 games of next season.

