Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes Exits Game With Hamstring Injury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yoenis Cespedes limped off the field Thursday after running out a double, the latest setback for the slugger and the struggling Mets.
Cespedes suffered the injury in the fourth inning against the Braves at Citi Field. The Mets said he pulled his left hamstring, according to multiple reports. Cespedes had recently missed five games with tightness in the same hamstring.
Juan Lagares ran for Cespedes, scoring two batters later on Neil Walker’s double to left field.
Cespedes is batting .262 with six homers and 10 RBIs this season.
The injury happened on the same day the Mets skipped ace Noah Syndergaard’s scheduled start due to a “tired arm.” Manager Terry Collins said he suspects the right-hander is dealing with tendinitis in his biceps.
LISTEN: John Smoltz On WFAN: If Mets Don’t Get Healthy, Season Could Get Ugly
The Mets already has infielders Lucas Duda, Wilmer Flores and David Wright, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo on the disabled list.
In the middle of the fifth inning Thursday, the Braves were leading the Mets, who entered the day on a five-game losing streak, 6-2.