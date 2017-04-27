Mets’ Syndergaard Scratched From Start, Dealing With ‘Tired Arm’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Here’s another headache the slumping Mets could have lived without.
Ace Noah Syndergaard is dealing with “a tired arm” and has been scratched from his scheduled Thursday start against the Braves, manager Terry Collins told reporters. Collins said the issue is likely tendinitis in Syndergaard’s biceps.
For the second week in a row, Matt Harvey will fill in on short notice. A stiff neck forced the Mets to push Jacob deGrom’s scheduled start last Friday back a day, moving Harvey up in the rotation.
The Mets have lost five in a row and nine of their last 10 games. The team already has infielders Lucas Duda, Wilmer Flores and David Wright, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo on the disabled list.
Syndergaard (1-1) has been stellar through four starts this season. He has a 1.73 ERA while striking out 30 batters and walking none. A blister on the right-hander’s middle finger, however, forced him out of two starts early.