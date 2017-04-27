NOW: Funeral Service For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Mets' Syndergaard Scratched From Start, Dealing With 'Tired Arm'

April 27, 2017 10:56 AM
April 27, 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Here’s another headache the slumping Mets could have lived without.

Ace Noah Syndergaard is dealing with “a tired arm” and has been scratched from his scheduled Thursday start against the Braves, manager Terry Collins told reporters. Collins said the issue is likely tendinitis in Syndergaard’s biceps.

LISTEN: John Smoltz On WFAN: If Mets Don’t Get Healthy, Season Could Get Ugly

For the second week in a row, Matt Harvey will fill in on short notice. A stiff neck forced the Mets to push Jacob deGrom’s scheduled start last Friday back a day, moving Harvey up in the rotation.

Noah Syndergaard

The Mets’ Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins on April 9, 2017, at Citi Field. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Mets have lost five in a row and nine of their last 10 games. The team already has infielders Lucas Duda, Wilmer Flores and David Wright, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo on the disabled list.

Syndergaard (1-1) has been stellar through four starts this season. He has a 1.73 ERA while striking out 30 batters and walking none. A blister on the right-hander’s middle finger, however, forced him out of two starts early.

