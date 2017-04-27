First NYPD Body Cameras Hit The Streets In Washington Heights

NOW: Funeral Service For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

April 27, 2017 11:41 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first NYPD body cameras are hitting the streets.

Nearly 60 officers at the 34th Precinct in Washington Heights will begin wearing the devices Thursday afternoon.

It’s the first wave in a pilot program to deploy a total of 1,200 body-worn cams in 20 precincts.

By the fall, the NYPD will have more than 1,000 cameras on the street, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.

“This is the direction the city is moving in and moving in rapidly to have all our patrol officers wear body cameras by the end of 2019,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in January.

The city initiated the program following a 2013 court decision over the NYPD’s use of stop-and-frisk procedures.

Officers will have to record during arrests, searches, patrols in public housing buildings and traffic stops. In most cases they will be required to notified people they’re on camera.

Reform advocates and three police unions have objected to the initiative.

