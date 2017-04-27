‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: ‘El Terror’ Rivera And Megan Anderson

NEW YORK (WFAN) — This week on the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap an action-packed UFC Fight Night 108 that rocked Nashville (get it)!

Fifth-ranked bantamweight and New Jersey’s own Jimmie Rivera stopped by the studio to talk about his next career move. Also appearing on this week’s episode was Invicta FC featherweight champ Megan Anderson, who is on the cusp of making some serious noise on the big stage.

The laid back “El Terror” Rivera, who is one or two fights away from title contention, offered amazing insight. He spoke about the biggest win of his career — against Urijah Faber, UFC’s newest Hall of Fame inductee — back in September, and also got into what it’s like sparring with No. 1 bantamweight TJ Dillashaw, and who he wants to fight at Nassau Coliseum this summer.

One of the most intriguing mixed-martial artists outside of the UFC, Anderson has been making strides in Invicta FC. Many people see the Aussie fighter as someone who can shake up a thin UFC featherweight division. Invicta FC, an all-women’s MMA organization, has been a farm system of the UFC for some time.

Anderson talked about when she expects to make the leap to UFC, who she’d like to fight next, and her favorite tattoo.

Check back next week to hear the guys give their first preview for what’s shaping up to be 2017’s biggest MMA card (barring a McGregor return): UFC 211: Miocic vs Dos Santos 2!

