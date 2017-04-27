NOW: Funeral Service For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NYPD: Man Stabbed To Death During Fight At Internet Cafe In Queens, Suspect Charged

April 27, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A homeless man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man at an internet cafe in Queens, police said Thursday.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said officers were called to Booth Memorial Hospital where staff reported a man suffering from a stab wound who was brought into hospital by private means.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Yangpu Fan, was later pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that Fan was stabbed during a fight with another man at an internet cafe on Union Street.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Paul Kim, was later arrested and charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

