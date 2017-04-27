CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Jail Time, Steep Fine For Men In ‘Catastrophic’ Suffolk County Dumping Case

April 27, 2017 6:06 PM
Filed Under: brentwood, Carolyn Gusoff, Central Islip, Michelle Pitman, Thomas Datre

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s the final chapter in a troubling case of illegal dumping — a case prosecutors say caused an environmental catastrophe in Suffolk County.

On Thursday, a judge called for the end of ‘business as usual’ and sentenced two men — a hauler and his employee — to jail.

Toxins including pesticides, PCBs, and other chemicals that have been banned for a long time were dumped, and Thomas Datre Jr admitted to doing it, but claimed it was unintentional.

“To anybody who was impacted, I was not out to hurt nobody,” he said.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, prosecutors said the crime was fueled by pure greed.

“He knew that there were rules and regulations in place and where this stuff is supposed to be disposed. He knows there are high costs associated with that, but when you find holes in Suffolk County and you don’t care where it is, it’s pure profit in your pockets,” Assistant Suffolk County D.A. Michelle Pitman said.

Prosecutors said four properties were riddled with thousands of tons of hazardous rubble, the court-ordered cleanup moving at a snail’s pace.

Darte Jr’s attorney said he recklessly cut corners, but had no bad intentions.

“We don’t believe anybody has been hurt, or anyone has been harmed,” attorney Kevin Kearon said.

Taxpayers spent nearly $4-million for cleanup. Wetlands were dumped on, and an affordable housing development for war veterans was contaminated.

One Marine said his dream home was turned into a nightmare.

“Who knows if I am going to develop some form of disease in the future, having that in my mind every day,” Eric Petrie said.

Judge Fernando Camacho sentenced Datre Jr to a year in jail.

“You cannot line your pockets by dumping your filth and poison into our communities,” he said.

Charges against Datre’s father, Thomas Sr. were dismissed. He said the case was devastating.

“Destroyed my name, destroyed my business, destroyed my family,” he said.

Also destroyed were three years of park-going in Brentwood, a community struggling with gang violence.

“A park sits padlocked when they need it more than anything. They can’t have it,” Camacho said, “Because of you.”

Datre Jr’s company was also ordered to pay $600,000 in fines. Parts of Roberto Clemente Park may finally be re-opened this summer.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch