NOW: Funeral Service For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Stephanie & Tony Tantillo’s Scallops & Linguini Recipe

April 27, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Stephanie Tantillo, Tony Tantillo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Looking for a fresh idea for lunch or dinner? Stephanie and Tony Tantillo have you covered.

Click here for a printable version of this recipe (.pdf)

Scallops Linguini

Ingredients

Linguini

Roughly ½ cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved

4-5 bay scallops, cleaned and patted dry

Mint leaves

Extra virgin olive oil as needed

2-3 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper to season

Preparation

In a pot of boiling salted water, cook the linguini until al dente, about 8 minutes.

Season the scallops on both sides with salt and pepper.

Heat olive oil and butter in a saute pan, and begin searing off scallops adding in the olives after the first flip.

Add in mint leaves and pasta with a ladle of pasta water once the scallops are seared.

Serve hot.

(NOTE: Prep times can vary by equipment. Be sure to check that meat is fully cooked.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia