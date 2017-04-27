Stephanie & Tony Tantillo’s Scallops & Linguini Recipe

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Looking for a fresh idea for lunch or dinner? Stephanie and Tony Tantillo have you covered.
Click here for a printable version of this recipe (.pdf)
Scallops Linguini
Ingredients
Linguini
Roughly ½ cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved
4-5 bay scallops, cleaned and patted dry
Mint leaves
Extra virgin olive oil as needed
2-3 tbsp butter
Salt and pepper to season
Preparation
In a pot of boiling salted water, cook the linguini until al dente, about 8 minutes.
Season the scallops on both sides with salt and pepper.
Heat olive oil and butter in a saute pan, and begin searing off scallops adding in the olives after the first flip.
Add in mint leaves and pasta with a ladle of pasta water once the scallops are seared.
Serve hot.
(NOTE: Prep times can vary by equipment. Be sure to check that meat is fully cooked.)