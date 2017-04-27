United To Offer Passengers Up To $10,000 To Give Up Seat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — United Airlines is issuing new guidelines following an incident where a passenger was dragged off a flight.

Passengers like Dr. David Dao, was seen on cell phone video being dragged off a flight after refusing to give up his seat for a United Airlines crew member earlier this month, will no longer be forced off United flights once seated.

It’s one of a series of changes the airline is making in response to worldwide outcry over the violent removal of Dao from United Flight 3411. In a new report, the airline called the incident a “defining moment.”

United says it will now only use law enforcement for safety and security issues, will offer passengers up to $10,000 in compensation if they’re willing to be bumped from a flight, and has reduced the amount of overbooking on their flights.

“United realized that its policies, its technology, its training were all inadequate and they’ve taken steps to correct that,” said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group.

United CEO Oscar Munoz once again apologized.

“It happened because policies were placed ahead of our shared values and procedures got in the way of what we know is right,” Munoz said.

United promises more employee training and more creative solutions like flying passengers to nearby airports and then driving them to their destination.

“It’s going to take the airline a long time, perhaps even several years to live down the infamy of what happened on Flight 3411,” Harteveldt said.

The airline also plans to arm staff with an app, allowing them to instantly compensate passengers when trouble hits.

United also introduced a new no-questions-asked policy for lost luggage. The airline will pay $1,500 for permanently lost bags without asking for documentation of the value of the belongings.