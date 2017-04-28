Back Stories: ‘Sammy The Bull’ Gravano Turns On John Gotti

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back April 28, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, Irene Cornell, John Gotti, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Irene Cornell was in the courtroom when Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano turned rat and testified against John Gotti in his third federal trial.

Hear her recount the whole story, including how the government saved Gravano’s life… twice.

