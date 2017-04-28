Judge: Cosby Jurors Can Hear About Quaaludes, Not Aphrodisiac ‘Spanish Fly’

PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jurors at Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial in Pennsylvania will hear his explosive deposition testimony about quaaludes but not his references to the supposed aphrodisiac Spanish fly.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. He calls the encounter consensual.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill also ruled Friday to exclude Constand’s lawsuit from evidence at the June 5 trial.

In the decade-old deposition, Cosby said he got seven prescriptions for quaaludes in the 1970s, intending to give to women he was pursuing for sex. The powerful sedatives were banned in 1983.

Cosby wrote in his 1991 book “Childhood” that he and his friends needed the Spanish fly potion because girls were “never in the mood” for them. The defense has called that nothing more than fanciful stories about adolescence.

Cosby is accused of molesting the former Temple University athletic department employee at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. The TV star known as America’s Dad could get 10 years in prison if convicted of indecent sexual assault.

Prosecutors said he gave Constand three unidentified blue pills, rendering her unable to cry out or resist. Cosby said it was consensual sexual activity.

Constand said she told Cosby she couldn’t “even talk” and “started to panic.” She said Cosby told her the pills were herbal medication and that he urged her to sip wine.

He is also fighting defamation lawsuits across the country for allegedly branding his accusers liars and is trying to get his homeowner insurance to pay his legal bills.

Constand is now a massage therapist in Toronto.

