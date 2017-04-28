Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 28, 2017

April 28, 2017 6:04 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Craig provided a memorable rant on the Mets on Friday morning, so Jerry turned it into his highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

The final show of the work week was loaded with analysis of the Mets’ struggles, as well as the Yankees’ inspiring play. Boomer and Craig also spoke at length about the Rangers’ Game 1 loss in Ottawa and what was a wild first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

