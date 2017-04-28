Boomer & Carton: Thriving In Boston, The Last-Place Losers, And NFL Draft Talk

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
It was a familiar narrative to kick off Friday’s wildly popular radio program, as the esteemed Dynamic Radio Duo of Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton got the ball rolling with the awful Mets, who have now dropped 10 of their last 11 games.
The not so Amazins’ lost 7-5 to the Braves on Thursday afternoon. They have serious uncertainty at the top of their rotation, may not have Yoenis Cespedes for an extended period of time, and are really showing no signs of turning things around.
Conversely, the Yankees earned another win in Boston, thanks in large part to the brilliance of Masahiro Tanaka.
Also, the first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and the Jets and the Giants appear to have done pretty darn good.
You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday. Now start actin’ like it.