Bronx Flower Shop Owner & Former Police Dispatcher Charged In Connection With Cemetery Thefts

April 28, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Riverdale cemetery thefts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman who was seen on video allegedly taking plants and flowers from a cemetery in the Bronx has been arrested.

Over the past several months, Riverdale police said they received multiple reports of flowers, plants and other items being stolen from graves at the First Reformed Church Cemetery in Pompton Plains.

April 21, detectives replaced two of the missing plants in front of a mausoleum and installed surveillance cameras in the area on.

Two days later, the cemetery property managers called and reported the plants were missing.

Detectives watched surveillance video footage and noticed a woman pull up to the mausoleum in a silver minivan, exit the van and take the plants, police said.

They were able to identify the suspect as a former police dispatcher and current flower shop owner from Riverdale.

Lynda S. Wingate (Riverdale PD)

Lynda S. Wingate, 59, was arrested and charged with theft of moveable property.

She was released and has a pending appearance in municipal court.

