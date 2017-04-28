Police: Suspect Wanted In Violent Brooklyn Attack That Left Man Critically Hurt

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify one of two men who they said is wanted in a violent attack and robbery that left a young man critically injured in Brooklyn earlier this month.
It happened just before 2 p.m. on April 9 on West 27th Street. Police said two men punched and kicked a 26-year-old man before pushing him down a set of stairs following a dispute.
The victim, who was knocked unconscious, suffered a broken neck, a fractured skull and internal bleeding, police said. The two then took the victim’s cell phone.
The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital in critical but stable condition.
One of the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Ziair Mack, was arrested last week and charged with robbery, according to police.
The second suspect is still at large. Police said he was seen on surveillance video and describe him as a 25-year-old black man who is 6′ tall with a medium built. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, dark-colored pants and a red bandanna.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.