Chasing The Music: Carter Brey, Principal Cello Of NY Philharmonic, To Visit Newtown HS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Carter Brey, Principal Cello of the New York Philharmonic, will visit Newtown High School on Monday, the CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation announced Friday.

Brey’s visit is in preparation for “Chasing the Music,” a performance by friends of Brey and members of the NY Philharmonic taking place at Waterbury’s Palace Theater on June 4.

The work of Newtown students will be included in “Chasing the Music” utilizing Sandy Hook Elementary School student’s artwork projected on stage to illustrate each of the movements of the Saint Saens “Carnival of Animals.”

In addition, students from the high school will be creating the narration which introduces each of the movements.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to be able to introduce Carter Brey to students at Newtown Schools,” said Rebecca Kowalski, mother of Chase and president of CMAK. “The opportunity that Carter Brey has provided to CMAK through the Chasing the Music event is a testament to his generosity and good intentions to support the work of the Foundation. Being able to include Newtown students in the event and expose them to these masters of music that will perform is an honor. We thank Carter and his friends whole heartedly,” said Kowalski.

The CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation was founded by Stephen and Rebecca Kowalski to celebrate the life of Chase Kowalski through programs that support the health and wellness of children and their families.

For more information, please visit:

Chasing the Music Event URL: www.chasingthemusic.org

CMAK Foundation Website: www.cmakfoundation.org