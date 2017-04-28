Gooden Gets Key To City 31 Years After Mets World Series Win

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mets great Dwight Gooden has gotten a key to the city 31 years after the team’s thrilling World Series win over the Boston Red Sox.

Teammates from the 1986 Mets, including Darryl Strawberry, John Franco and Mookie Wilson, joined Mayor Bill de Blasio for Friday’s ceremony honoring the four-time All-Star and Cy Young Award winner.

Gooden said it’s a day he “never thought would happen.”

I'm at City Hall with Dwight Gooden and the ‘86 Mets to recreate one of the greatest moments in NYC sports history. https://t.co/oJVca9kETK — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 28, 2017

Gooden won the Cy Young Award in 1985 and was selected for four All-Star Games. But he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. He told ESPN in 2011 he missed the 1986 World Series parade because he was getting high.

Friday’s event was part of a documentary about Gooden and Strawberry being produced by sports radio host Amy Heart.

Strawberry says it meant the world “to have this day” with his friend and the mayor.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)