Exploring Flatiron: Where to Eat, Drink, Play And More

Named after the iconic building on 23rd Street, the Flatiron District encompasses an array of restaurants, stores and bars. With its southern border as 20th Street and 25th Street at its northern point, the Flatiron District stretches from 6th Avenue to Lexington Avenue. The next people find themselves in the neighborhood, they can spend the day visiting these spots. By John Friia

28 East 20th StreetNew York, NY 10003(212) 260-1616

TO EXPLORE: People can take a step back in time and discover the childhood of America’s 26th president. Before he took control of the bully pulpit, Roosevelt grew up in a townhouse on East 20th Street, which now displays artifacts from the life of the president. People can explore the reconstructed home that features five room furnished as it was when the president lived there, including bedrooms, living room and the dining room. Among the mementos people can see is the shirt President Roosevelt wore during an attempted assassination and the eyeglass case that saved his life and an original teddy bear.

39 West 24th StreetNew York, NY 10010(646) 666-8635

TO EAT: From the duo behind Midtown’s Atwood Kitchen and Bar, Shay & Ivy brings their progressive American cuisine to the Flatiron. While the restaurant serves lighter fare than it’s uptown counterpart, the spot serve their namesake burger topped with white cheddar, pickles, garlic aioli on a sesame brioche bun. Once people step inside the restaurant, they will notice a natural and chic atmosphere with a mixture of white and gray tones, warm woods and a lushest wall of greenery. Shay & Ivy brings the energy and vibrancy of the neighborhood to its dining room.

48 East 23rd streetNew York, NY 10010(212) 982-8802

TO PLAY: A day in the Flatiron is not complete without testing one’s ping pong skills at SPiN. While there are many locations throughout the world, the Flatiron location is the flagship spot and has attracted countless people from amateurs to pros and even celebrities. People descend to the social club and are transported to a ping pong wonderland with countless tables, graffiti artwork and ping pong-themed cocktails. Enthusiast can sign up for a membership, which comes with unlimited off-peak table time and online reservations or they can purchase playing time whenever they visit.

200 Fifth AvenueNew York, NY 10010(212) 229-2560

TO SHOP: Instead of traveling thousands of miles to Italy, people can stroll Eataly for a taste of Italy. The massive emporium of Italian culture features six restaurants, a wine store, cooking school and a marketplace. New Yorkers looking to cook an Italian feast can shop for fresh pasta, mozzarella and pastries. Eataly offers more than food and drinks, but sales organic beauty products, housework, decorations and books. For a little vino, there is a two floor wine store that solely sells premium Italian wines from all over Italy. While people browse through the store, they can stop by the café near the Fifth Avenue entrance for an espresso to give them a little extra energy to walk through the crowds of tourists.

5 Madison AvenueNew York, NY 10010(212) 413-4200

TO DRINK: Tucked inside The New York Edition Hotel, The Lobby Bar brings a sophisticated yet welcoming feel to the neighborhood. With large plush couches and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to Madison Square Park, the space is ideal for tourist and locals. Whether people are looking for a place for happy hour or late night drinks, they can sip on their signature cocktails, including The Edition Owl with vodka, spiced rum, cardamom, coconut lime and peach. This is one of their cocktails that donates $1 to help protect New York wild birds. Patrons know the old saying about an apple a day, and people can order an vodka-based cocktail with the same name mixed with green Charteuse, lemon, cinnamon and green apple foam.

