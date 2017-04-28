WFAN Favorite Teams Poll: #1 — 2007 Giants

Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from April 3-14, we asked you to vote on your favorite local teams over the past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we have revealed the top-10 vote getters. To see the others, click here.

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Everyone loves an underdog, except for maybe Patriots fans.

By just about all measures heading into the postseason, the 2007 Giants were slightly better than ordinary. They were a 10-6 wild-card team that was not expected to last long in the playoffs.

But they got hot at just the right time, winning road playoff games against Tampa Bay, Dallas and Green Bay — the last of which was a below-zero degrees, overtime classic.

That set up a showdown with the New England Patriots, who at 18-0 were on the verge of making history. While they were 12½-point underdogs, the Giants entered Super Bowl XLII with plenty of confidence after going toe-to-toe with the mighty Pats in the regular season finale, a game New England squeaked out 38-35.

The rematch was a defensive affair for the first three quarters, with the Patriots leading 7-3. But the final few minutes were some of the most suspenseful in Super Bowl history.

After the Patriots regained the lead at 14-10 on a 6-yard pass from Tom Brady to Randy Moss with 2:42 to play, Eli Manning led the Giants on an 83-yard, game-winning drive, highlighted by David Tyree’s now-iconic “Helmet Catch.” Big Blue sealed the 17-14 victory when Manning found Plaxico Burress in the end zone for a 13-yard score with 39 seconds left.

Manning was 19-of-34 passing for 255 yards with two touchdowns, earning him the first of his two Super Bowl MVP awards.

Meanwhile, the 2007 Giants are today considered one of the greatest Cinderella stories in NFL history.