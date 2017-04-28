Good Samaritan Robbed While Rescuing Woman From Train Tracks

EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In a crime that police have called disgusting and outrageous, a good Samaritan had his bag stolen while he saved a woman who was hospitalized after falling onto the train tracks.

Married father of two Anil Vennavalli said he did not think twice when he noticed a friend and fellow commuter fall onto the tracks.

“I didn’t think much. I just wanted to save her. That’s it,” he told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

He also didn’t think he would become a crime victim while jumping to her rescue.

It all happened Friday morning before 8 a.m. as they were waiting for a Newark bound train at the Edison, N.J. station.

Police said the woman fainted, and fell. That’s when Vennavalli leapt into action.

“I’m not scared at the time because I just want to save her. That’s the only thing in my mind,” he said.

With just seconds to spare, and a train in the distance, he and a few other good Samaritans manged to mover her off the tracks and up to safety on the opposite platform.

When Vennavalli went to get his backpack, which he had thrown down before jumping onto the tracks, he realized that it was gone.

Police said his laptop, headphones, and $200 in cash were inside.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect. The police chief called the theft disgusting and outrageous in the midst of a selfless deed.