March Of Dimes Tackles New Threat Facing Unborn Babies: Zika

April 28, 2017 10:42 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People around the Tri-State Area and across the country will take part in the annual March For Babies on Sunday.

The March of Dimes, the organization behind the walk that once helped find the cure for polio, has turned its attention to a new and growing threat facing unborn babies: the Zika virus. 

“We need to make sure that all pregnant mothers are aware of the risks and the dangers, and that they have information that they need. So Zika Care Connect is intended to be that resource,” the organization’s national president, Stacey Stewart, told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises expectant mothers on what steps to take if they have been infected.

The March of Dimes is also funding research for a vaccine.

“We’re not there yet, but the research is promising,” Stewart said.

According to the CDC, there have been 1,600 cases in the United States in the past year.

Watch Diamond’s extended interview with Stewart above.

