First Span Of New Kosciuszko Bridge Open To Traffic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The first span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge connecting Brooklyn and Queens is open to traffic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked the opening of the first span Thursday night with a dazzling LED light show synchronized to music.

The governor gave the audience a quick lesson on the correct pronunciation of the bridge’s name, that has long been a tongue twister and a headache for New Yorkers because of its constant traffic backups.

“I spent my childhood going back and forth across the bridge with my family,” Cuomo said. “The first time I heard my father use expletives was on this bridge.”

The new bridge is the first of two spans replacing the old, 78-year-old bridge connecting Greenpoint, Brooklyn and Maspeth, Queens. Traffic will go in both directions until the construction of the second span is complete, expected to be early 2020.

The new structure keeping the same name as the original.

“To commemorate the Polish-born revolutionary war hero Tadeusz Kosciuszko,” said Polish Consulate General Maciej Golubiewski.

Bridge traffic officially began at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The governor took the first ride over the replacement bridge in Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1932 Packard, marking the start of a new generation of infrastructure in New York.

“We are turning a new page,” said New York State Assemblyman Joseph Lentol. “This beautiful bridge is once again a bridge that Greenpoint residents can be proud of.”

Sections of the old bridge are scheduled to be demolished this summer.

