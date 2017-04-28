VOTE NOW: Finalists For New York City’s New ‘I Voted’ Stickers Are In

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s time for New Yorkers to cast their votes for the city’s new “I Voted” stickers.

The public is being asked to choose their three favorite designs out of 10 finalists.

The polls are now open and voting ends at 9 p.m. on May 9.

Votes will be counted using an instant runoff voting model.

The finalists were selected from more than 700 designs and were chosen based on aesthetic quality, message, wow factor and how it represented New York City.

“We’ve been overjoyed by the excitement and enthusiasm for this competition, and we hope this energy will transfer over to the fast approaching citywide elections this year,” said Amy Loprest, executive director of the Campaign Finance Board. “These 10 designs were clear standouts, and I want to wish the finalists the best of luck.”

The winning sticker will make its debut at polling places during the primary election on Sept. 12.

The “I Voted” stickers featuring the Statue of Liberty design debuted four years ago. The winning design by 10-year-old Zoe Markman was also selected following an online contest.