Neighbors Shocked, Heartbroken After Concrete Planter Crushes 8-Year-Old Brooklyn Boy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city’s buildings department is investigating a tragic accident that left a little boy dead in Brooklyn.

A small memorial of candles sits outside 2224 Ryder Street in Marine Park where 8-year-old Kevin Reilly was killed when a freak accident turned fatal.

Kevin was climbing on the window cage at ground level, police said. When he tried grabbing the concrete planter above it, the planter pulled away. The little boy fell straight backwards and the planter landed on his chest, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

The boy’s mother was frantically trying to lift the heavy concrete planter off of her son.

“I saw her trying to lift something off of someone. So that must have been from the little boy,” neighbor Rahjdul Kabir said. “She had a hard time lifting it. By the time I could get down, two other gentlemen ran over to help.”

“I’m still shaking. I couldn’t believe it because every morning I used to see him,” Kabir’s wife, Fatema, said. “He was a nice boy, a cute boy.”

The victim and his family had only lived at the home for a couple of months.

A friend visiting the home Friday said the Reilly family was overcome with grief and was requesting privacy.