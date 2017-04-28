New York State Lawmaker Looks To Outlaw The Recording Of Violent Crimes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new effort underway to police violent videos posted on social media.

Certain content could lead to serious time behind bars.

“When I actually saw the video my heart broke in pieces,” Genae Simpson told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

Simpson said the video captured just over two weeks ago haunts her.

The victim in the senseless beating is her 15-year-old daughter. Someone recorded the attack on their phone and shared it with the world.

“These videos don’t go away. They pop up out of nowhere. It’s embarrassing, it’s belittling the person that go assaulted,” she said.

Simpson said the person behind the camera is just as bad as those caught on camera acting savage.

“You don’t take the time to dial 911, you didn’t take time to run to an officer, you took that much time to record a young lady getting stomped. You can hear it, the background, them laughing. You’re just as bad as the person that did it,” she said.

She supports State Senator Phil Boyle’s proposal.

“Our bill would outlaw the recording of a violent crime,” he said. “If someone is either committing the crime themselves, or part of a conspiracy if you will. If they see someone who they know is going to assault someone and they record it, they’re in trouble,” he said.

It would be a felony. If convicted the person would face up to four years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

“It’s malicious and creul,” Melissa Teoulet said.

Still, it happens.

“To hear it and see it is two totally different things. It’s a nightmare, and that’s what it became,” Simpson said.

Perhaps if illegal, some will think twice about pressing record, and maybe go to get help.

The bill needs to pass through the senate, assembly, and the governor’s office.