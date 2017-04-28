Survivors Push To Eliminate Statute Of Limitations On Child Sex Abuse Crimes In N.Y.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a renewed push to eliminate New York’s statute of limitations on child sex abuse crimes.
Survivors and sponsors of the Child Victims Act say victims need their day in court.
Currently, they have until the age of 23 to file claims. The bill would eliminate that deadline.
Survivors say it often takes years before victims mentally process their abuse.
“There’s so much shame and trauma attached to it, that it often takes a long time before we are able to talk about it,” survivor Steve Jimenez said.
“Without making changes to this law, New York actually shields predators,” New York State Assembly Woman Linda Rosenthal said.
The state’s Catholic Conference says it supports eliminating the statues, adding “the Catholic Church in New York State and across the country has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone credibly accused of abusing a child.”