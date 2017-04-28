Time-Lapse Video Shows Removal Of 600-Year-Old White Oak Tree In Basking Ridge

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A new time-lapse video shows a 600-year-old white oak tree, believed to be among the oldest of its kind in the nation, being removed over two days in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
Workers on Wednesday finished removing the tree from the grounds of the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church. About 50 people clapped and cheered and the church’s bells rang as the tree’s large stump was pulled out.
The removal process started Monday, but no work was performed Tuesday due to heavy rain and winds.
The tree was declared dead after it began showing rot and weakness during the last couple of years and there were concerns it might fall on headstones dating back to the 1700s.
Officials say Gen. George Washington held a picnic near the tree with Marquis de Lafayette.
Another white oak cultivated from the old tree’s acorns was recently planted at the church. The church says it will keep the tree’s stump and memorialize its life with a plaque.
