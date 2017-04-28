One Man Killed Another Wounded In Separate Brooklyn Shootings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was injured and another killed in separate shootings in Williamsburg on Friday.
At 12:30 p.m. cops responded to a 911 call about a man shot in front of 203 Scholes Street in Williamsburg.
The 22-year-old man was unresponsive with a wound to his torso.
EMS took the man to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Just after 4 p.m. a group of men opened fire and injured a man.
Investigators said four men in a blue Nissan had their faces covered with red bandanas when they shot and wounded a 20-year-old man
No arrests have been made, the investigations are ongoing.