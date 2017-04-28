Yankees Shortstop Didi Gregorius Activated From DL

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has been activated from the disabled list after recovering from a bruised right shoulder, an injury sustained while playing for the Netherlands in last month’s World Baseball Classic.
He hit .444 (8-for-18) during a five-game injury rehabilitation assigned with Class A Tampa of the Florida State League.
Gregorius enjoyed a breakout season in 2016, batting .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs.
To clear a roster spot, infielder Pete Kozma was designated for assignment Friday. He was 1-for-9 in 11 games with the Yankees.
