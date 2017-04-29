4/29 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect a few clouds moving through this evening with just the slightest chance for a pop-up shower. It’ll stay pretty mild this evening and overnight with mainly clear skies and temps bottoming out in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
Tomorrow won’t be anywhere near as warm or as bright as today. Plenty of cloud cover and winds out of the northeast will keep our high temps in the upper 50s to near 60…there could also be a few areas of fog, drizzle, or even showers during the morning hours. Typical spring swing in full effect!
Monday will see temps back into the mid 70s with partial clearing midday, but with the threat for thunderstorms returning to the forecast.
Enjoy the evening!