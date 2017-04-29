Cops On The Hunt For Alleged Robber Donning Spider-Man Mask

April 29, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Think his spider sense was tingling? The NYPD is looking for a man — dressed as Spider-Man —  wanted in connection to a robbery spree throughout the city over the past week.

Police say the man — disguised as Spider-Man — was midway through a bank hold-up in the Bronx Tuesday when he remembered to zip up his mask.

That’s when police say he robbed a teller at the HSBC Bank on East Fordham Road.

On Monday, he allegedly tried to rob a pharmacy on 2nd Avenue in East Harlem. That time, police say the alleged masked bandit remembered to zip up his arachnid disguise.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’5″ tall, last seen leaving both scenes wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a Spider-Man mask.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

