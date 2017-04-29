Cops On The Hunt For Alleged Robber Donning Spider-Man Mask

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Think his spider sense was tingling? The NYPD is looking for a man — dressed as Spider-Man — wanted in connection to a robbery spree throughout the city over the past week.
Police say the man — disguised as Spider-Man — was midway through a bank hold-up in the Bronx Tuesday when he remembered to zip up his mask.
That’s when police say he robbed a teller at the HSBC Bank on East Fordham Road.
On Monday, he allegedly tried to rob a pharmacy on 2nd Avenue in East Harlem. That time, police say the alleged masked bandit remembered to zip up his arachnid disguise.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’5″ tall, last seen leaving both scenes wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a Spider-Man mask.
