5 Sons Of EMT Killed In Line Of Duty Help Jets Announce Draft Pick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The five sons of an FDNY EMT who was killed in the line of duty last month in the Bronx received a big honor Saturday, and football fans from all over were watching.

Back at the EMS station in Morrisania where their mother, Yadira Arroyo, worked for 14 years, the boys stepped in to help the New York Jets in announcing their new draft picks.

Arroyo was killed last month when police say a man ran her over while trying to steal her ambulance.

Saturday, with their mother very much on their minds, the boys rose to the occasion at the request of the Jets to announce one of their Day 3 picks: receiver Chad Hansen, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported.

“Honestly, I feel great. Seeing everybody here supporting us, and everything the Jets are doing. It feels pretty good to see everybody,” son Kenneth Robles said.

“It feels good. There’s a lot of news media and people, and I just want to thank the NFL about the drafting,” son Justin Robles added. “It feels good.”

The Jets did this to help raise awareness for the FDNY’s fundraising efforts to assist Arroyo’s children with their future education.

All of the boys received teams jerseys Saturday, as did the MTA police officer who helped apprehend the suspect that day.