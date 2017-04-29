Seven People Rescued After Boat Runs Aground On Fire Island, Police Say

April 29, 2017 2:14 PM
FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Suffolk County rescued seven people after their boat ran aground near a marina in Fire Island early Saturday morning.

Police say Nelson Briggs, 23, was traveling with six friends aboard a 21-foot Mako center console outboard motor boat when the vessel ran aground and struck a sand dune 50 yards west of the entrance to Fire Island’s Watch Hill Marina just before 12:30 a.m.

(credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

A family member of one of the passengers called authorities and upon arrival, officers from the Suffolk County Police Department Marine Bureau found 21-year-old Abbey Ferrigno suffering from a leg injury.

She was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital while Briggs and the remaining five passengers refused medical attention, according to police.

The Suffolk County Police Department Marine Bureau responded to the boating accident just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. (credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

The Suffolk County Police Department reminds boaters to become familiar with the area they plan to travel, especially when operating at night. In addition, boaters should carry a Marine VHF radio as well as a cell phone to call 911 if the need arises.

