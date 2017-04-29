Police: 3-Year-Old Girl Killed In Bronx Crash Involving Garbage Truck

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young girl was killed and three adults were hurt when a car was rear ended by a garbage truck while changing lanes to avoid a pothole in the Bronx Saturday morning, according to police.
The FDNY responded to the crash involving a privately owned garbage truck and a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu near 380 Bruckner Blvd. just after 10:00 a.m.
Four occupants — including a three-year-old girl — from the Malibu were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where the little girl was pronounced dead a short while later, according to police.
The remaining occupants remain hospitalized.
Investigators say the child was properly seated in a child car seat at the time of the collision.
According to the city Department of Transportation, the roadway had recently been milled and was scheduled to be repaved soon.
The driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene and no criminality is suspected at this time, according to police.
