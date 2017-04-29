4-Year-Old Girl Falls From Second Floor Window In Woodhaven, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old girl fell from a second floor window Saturday afternoon in Woodhaven, Queens.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reports, it appears the girl was playing with other children inside a two-family house on 77th Street just before 3 p.m. when she somehow managed to fall out, dropping about 20 feet into an alleyway below.

Witnesses say the 4-year-old was knocked unconscious and at one point received mouth-to-mouth from a man, identified by neighbors as her grandfather, Conybeare reported. The panic-stricken man was visibly upset as firefighters and EMTs came to their aid.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was placed into an ambulance and taken to Jamaica University Medical Center, where police say she did regain consciousness.

“I was actually in my living room and I overheard a gentleman crying and screaming, very distraught. So I came out to see what was going on, and I saw him holding his granddaughter,” neighbor Joseph Ray said. “It was my next-door neighbor, and she was unresponsive at the time, and he was attempting to give her CPR. And about five or six minutes later, EMS showed up and took her to the hospital.”

Police detectives are investigating how this happened. CBS2 is told there were adults inside the home at the time.

From outside the house, it does not appear there are any child safety bars on the window where the accident took place, Conybeare reported.

The girl is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.