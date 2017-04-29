Lawrence Gets First Goal Of Season As Red Bulls Defeat Fire

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Kemar Lawrence scored his first goal of the season in the 71st minute and the New York Red Bulls defeated the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday night.

A long feed forward from Damien Perrinelle went off the foot of defender Luis Solignac to the streaking Lawrence, who beat keeper Jorge Bava low to the far corner as Solignac scrambled to recover.

The win for the Red Bulls (5-3-1), their third straight, spoiled the return of popular midfielder Dax McCarty, who was traded to the Fire in the offseason after 5½ seasons in New York.

Chicago (4-3-1) leveled the game in the 59th minute because of a nifty spin move by McCarty to split two defenders before feeding the ball left for Nemanja Nikolic’s fifth goal of the season. That ended a shutout streak of 426 minutes for New York at Red Bulls Arena dating back to last season. Still, the Fire dropped to 0-3-1 on the road and have lost 8 of 9 road games with just one win in the last 46.

Bradley Wright-Phillips’ fourth goal, from Daniel Royer in the 38th minute, opened the scoring for the Red Bulls.

