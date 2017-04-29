‘Taste Of Hope’ Heading To New York City To Help Fight Against Cancer

April 29, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Taste Of Hope

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In less than two weeks, New Yorkers will have a delicious opportunity to help in the fight against cancer.

Taste of Hope is the American Cancer Society’s signature culinary, wine, and spirits event, featuring some of New York’s most popular restaurants and beverage vendors according to the event’s website.

Chef Michael Ferraro and American Cancer Society volunteer Mark D. Friedman spoke with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to talk about what’s in store.

For more information on this year’s Taste of Hope, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch