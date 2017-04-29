‘Taste Of Hope’ Heading To New York City To Help Fight Against Cancer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In less than two weeks, New Yorkers will have a delicious opportunity to help in the fight against cancer.
Taste of Hope is the American Cancer Society’s signature culinary, wine, and spirits event, featuring some of New York’s most popular restaurants and beverage vendors according to the event’s website.
Chef Michael Ferraro and American Cancer Society volunteer Mark D. Friedman spoke with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to talk about what’s in store.
