Tensions Escalate In Wake Of North Korea’s Most Recent Missile Launch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Trump is marking 100 days in office with a new test, after North Korea test launched yet another missile in what officials have called a clear message of defiance.

An increasingly tense situation with North Korea over its nuclear missile program appears to be escalating. Just one day before the country’s latest launch, President Trump warned of the potential for conflict.

The launch came just hours after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson proposed that the United Nations put more economic sanctions on North Korea, urging other countries to cut off diplomatic relations.

“The policy of strategic patience is over,” Tillerson said Friday.

The latest launch has been deemed a failure by both the United States and South Korean military officials, after reportedly exploding shortly after takeoff.

President Trump denounced the North’s attempt, tweeting “North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!”

North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017

On Thursday, Trump warned of conflict if tensions cannot be avoided through diplomacy.

“There’s a chance we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea,” Trump said. “Absolutely.”

A U.S. aircraft carrier group and Japanese warship are now patrolling the waters near the Korean peninsula. Earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s military conducted their own live-fire exercise.

Secretary of State Tillerson urged all nations to not ignore the North’s threats, and said he wants China to use its influence to stop their efforts.

“For too long, the international community has been reactive in addressing North Korea,” Tillerson said at the United Nations. “Those days must come to an end. Failing to act now on the most pressing security issue in the world may bring catastrophic consequences.

China’s foreign minister wouldn’t discuss further sanctions against North Korea Friday, urging the U.S. to stop its military exercises in the region. This, as Secretary Tillerson has claimed the North is getting closer to building a long range nuclear missile that could reach the U.S.