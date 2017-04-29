Man Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver While Crossing Street In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in the Bronx on Saturday evening, police say.
The victim was trying to cross White Plains Road around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by a black sedan.
Residents said they heard the crash and came out to find the horrific scene.
“It was terrible. He was bleeding from his nose and his head,” one man said.
“I think it’s horrible. He should take himself to police. He shouldn’t do that to anybody else,” another added.
The man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where he is said to be in critical condition.