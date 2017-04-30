4/30 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning, everyone! Our weather will be worlds apart from yesterday. Expect plenty of clouds today with temperatures only topping off around 60 degrees. There’s just the slightest chance of a stray shower but it’ll be dry for the most part.
Tomorrow will see a return to warmth ahead of a storm system. Expect breaks of afternoon sunshine with temps peaking in the mid 70s…but there showers and thunderstorms are likely through the evening.
Tuesday will be a day of improvement as morning showers give way to breezy sunshine with a high around 70.
Have a great day!