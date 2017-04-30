CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
VIDEO: Suspects Sought In Violent Robbery In Bronx Building Lobby

April 30, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, Fordham Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for two suspects police say violently robbed a man in the Bronx earlier this month.

Investigators released surveillance video of the alleged robbery.

It happened on April 4th in the lobby of a building on Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights.

The 51-year-old victim was treated and released from St. Barnabas Hospital with injuries to his face after the suspects allegedly punched and kicked him.

Police say the two men ran off with the victim’s gym bag.

The first suspect is described as an approximately 25-year-old Hispanic male, roughly 5’10” and 190 pounds with a dark complexion and black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black Mercedes Benz baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants.

The second suspect is described as an approximately 25-year-old Hispanic male, roughly 5’10” and 180 pounds with a light complexion and close cut hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

