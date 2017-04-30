1 Suspect Charged, 1 Sought In Bronx Food Deliveryman Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a food deliveryman in a Bronx elevator a week ago Saturday.

A second suspect in the case has been arrested and charged.

Police said on Saturday, April 22, someone posed as a customer and ordered food to 775 Fox St. in the Woodstock section of the Bronx.

The deliveryman came to the building around 9:05 p.m. that night, and after he got in an elevator, two suspects entered when it stopped on the fifth floor, police said.

One of the suspects took out a knife and the second pushed the victim against the wall and went through his pockets, police said.

The suspects took about $80 and the food, and got back off the elevator at the fifth floor, police said.

One suspect was arrested and charged just 35 minutes after the robbery, police said. He was identified as Jaimel Foggie, 53, of the Bronx and was charged with robbery and assault.

The suspect who remained at large Sunday was described as a Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old, standing 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red, black and white hooded jacket, gray pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.