Car Crashes Into Home In Linden, Structure Deemed Unsafe

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The driver and passenger of a vehicle were hurt after their car crashed into a home in Union County early Sunday morning.
According to police, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Woodlawn Avenue in Linden, N.J. when the driver failed to turn, continuing straight into a driveway at the dead-end of the street.
The vehicle then struck a parked car and continued into the home on the 100 block of Woodlawn, according to police.
Three occupants were evacuated from the two-family residence, which has since been deemed unsafe due to structural damage by the Linden Fire Department.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle were treated on scene for minor injuries. None of the residents of the home were injured, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation. Police say no criminal charges are expected.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Linden Police Traffic Bureau at (908) 474-8505.