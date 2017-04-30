Two Firefighters Hurt Battling House Fire In Suffolk County

April 30, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Central Islip, Suffolk County

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two firefighters were hurt and a family is searching for answers after a fire tore through a home in Suffolk County overnight.

The blaze broke out Sunday around 2:15 a.m. in a home on Bushwick Avenue in Central Islip.

Authorities say two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The residents were home when the fire broke out, but all managed to get to safety. One woman was transported to Southside Hospital with chest pains and has since been released.

The family of six tell CBS2’s Ali Bauman everything in the home was destroyed in the blaze, which they believe started in an electricity box in their garage.

The fire remains under investigation, but authorities say the cause does not appear criminal in nature at this time.

